Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

