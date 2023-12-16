Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 256,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 272,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 335,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $17.49 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

