Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7,067.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 392,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 386,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

BATS:TAIL opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

