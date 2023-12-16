Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $77.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

