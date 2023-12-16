Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,105 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

BX stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

