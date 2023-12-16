Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 284,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 671,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

