Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

