Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.