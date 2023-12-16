PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down to $98.06

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.06, but opened at $95.06. PACCAR shares last traded at $95.92, with a volume of 400,760 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

