Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 143,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 161,717 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

