Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Christian O. Henry Sells 20,000 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 14,696,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

