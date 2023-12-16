Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CFO Lori R. Wright Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 1,626,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,999. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

