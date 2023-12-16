Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.14%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

