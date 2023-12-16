Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

