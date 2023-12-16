Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

