Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 3,065 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on TAC shares. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

