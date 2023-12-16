Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

