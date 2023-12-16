Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $143.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

