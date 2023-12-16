Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
