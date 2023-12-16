Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,747,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 5,075,492 shares.The stock last traded at $1.59 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.