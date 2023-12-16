Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.