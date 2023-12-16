Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.31 and last traded at $60.42. 59,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 138,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Specifically, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock worth $865,158. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Palomar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palomar by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.