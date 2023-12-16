Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $202,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after acquiring an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in General Electric by 121,555.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

GE opened at $123.18 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.