Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.