Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $21.23

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.35. Paramount Global shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 46,543 shares.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

