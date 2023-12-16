Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.