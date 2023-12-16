Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

