Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 506,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,395,000 after acquiring an additional 188,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

