Patrick Goepel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 970,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asure Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

