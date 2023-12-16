Patrick Goepel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 970,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Asure Software Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
