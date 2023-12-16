Patrick W. Fogarty Sells 2,500 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.