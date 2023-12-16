Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

