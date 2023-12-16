Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,458,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 253,876 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $6,021,938.72.

On Friday, December 8th, Elliott Investment Management sold 421,122 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $9,972,168.96.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Elliott Investment Management sold 205,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $4,907,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $13,999,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,263,379.94.

On Monday, November 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $11,486,412.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $3,555,822.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 4,473,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,980. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

