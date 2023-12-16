Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 253,876 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 253,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $6,021,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,207,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Elliott Investment Management sold 421,122 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $9,972,168.96.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Elliott Investment Management sold 205,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $4,907,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $13,999,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,263,379.94.

On Monday, November 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $11,486,412.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $3,555,822.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

BTU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

