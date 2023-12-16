Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 669,894 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

