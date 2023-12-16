Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

