Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Down to $34.19

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $32.39. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 458,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

