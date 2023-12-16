Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.17.

TSE:PPL opened at C$44.32 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.15. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0290737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

