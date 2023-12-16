PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider William Herbert Chang Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $89.52. 749,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,536. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

