Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.85

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 735517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

