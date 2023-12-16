Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $245.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.77. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Penumbra by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.