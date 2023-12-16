Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman Sells 7,722 Shares

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 688,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.56. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWP. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.