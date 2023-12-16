Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.45. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 135,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $690.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

