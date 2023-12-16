Perpetual Ltd Acquires 84,991 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.01 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

