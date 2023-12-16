Perpetual Ltd Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

NSC stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

