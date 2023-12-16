Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

