Perpetual Ltd Buys 20,541 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKS opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

