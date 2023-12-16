Perpetual Ltd Buys 4,769 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

