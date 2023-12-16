Perpetual Ltd Buys 7,293 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

