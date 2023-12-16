Perpetual Ltd Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

