Perpetual Ltd Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.09% of NICE worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $199.20 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.