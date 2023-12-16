Perpetual Ltd Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512,821 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

